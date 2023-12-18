Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 1,476 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $153.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

