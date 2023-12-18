Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.20 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $164.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

