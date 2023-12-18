Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $228,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI opened at $85.72 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

