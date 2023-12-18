Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

In other news, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

