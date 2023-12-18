Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $79,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $327,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $270.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

