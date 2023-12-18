Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $103.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.08 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

