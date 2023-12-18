Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

TD stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.79.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

