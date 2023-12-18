Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Separately, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group
In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
LLYVA stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $37.00.
Liberty Live Group Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
