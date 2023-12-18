Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,400 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $37.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

