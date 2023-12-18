Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 626 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 626 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $150.11 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

