Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 7,375 Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Separately, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Live Group in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.69.

About Liberty Live Group

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

