Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after buying an additional 166,911 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,918,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,952,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,878,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,896,000 after buying an additional 220,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,031,000 after buying an additional 527,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CHK shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $75.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $83.61.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

