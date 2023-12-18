Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

