Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $75.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

