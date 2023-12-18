Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $98.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average is $90.04. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

