Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Block by 104.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. CLSA raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $74.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.89 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

