Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 741.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 347.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

