Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 597 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

Clorox stock opened at $141.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.16. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

