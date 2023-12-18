Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $273.40 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $273.40 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,130.15 or 0.05208863 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00092364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,705,734 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,965,734 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.