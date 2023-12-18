Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASYS

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

ASYS opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 585.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.