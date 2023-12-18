Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Helical (LON:HLCL)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 253 ($3.18) price target on the stock.

Helical Stock Performance

Shares of HLCL stock opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £264.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 206.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 233.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. Helical has a 52-week low of GBX 182 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 399 ($5.01).

Get Helical alerts:

Helical Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Helical’s payout ratio is -839.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helical

About Helical

In other news, insider Gerald A. Kaye bought 633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £1,348.29 ($1,692.56). 15.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.