Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) & 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Head-To-Head Survey

Biotricity and 908 Devices are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 908 Devices has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of 908 Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90% 908 Devices -81.57% -21.67% -17.61%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Biotricity and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and 908 Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 1 0 3.00 908 Devices 0 0 2 0 3.00

Biotricity presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,112.12%. 908 Devices has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.84%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than 908 Devices.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and 908 Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $11.11 million 0.76 -$18.66 million ($1.59) -0.62 908 Devices $46.85 million 5.49 -$33.56 million ($1.21) -6.57

Biotricity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 908 Devices. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

908 Devices beats Biotricity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc., a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

