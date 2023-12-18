Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.78 and a twelve month high of C$9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.64.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.674685 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

