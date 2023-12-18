Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

Shares of BGI opened at $4.27 on Friday. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.02.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Birks Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.