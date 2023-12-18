Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $34.40 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

