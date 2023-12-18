BMO Capital Markets Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $700.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $612.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $618.92.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 4.4 %

COST opened at $658.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $661.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after acquiring an additional 256,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.