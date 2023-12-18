BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.76.

CPT opened at $98.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after buying an additional 3,792,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

