Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

TSE BNE opened at C$5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.44.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.03). Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of C$84.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 1.1301653 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

