Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $71.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.8 %

BYD stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 885.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 1,489,240 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after buying an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,131,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after buying an additional 841,570 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after buying an additional 792,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.