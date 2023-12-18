Brett Heath Sells 18,000 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Stock

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) Director Brett Heath sold 18,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$84,600.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance

Shares of MTA stock opened at C$4.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$388.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.37. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 million. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 223.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.