Brett Heath Sells 18,000 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Director Brett Heath sold 18,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$84,600.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance

Shares of MTA stock opened at C$4.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$388.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.37. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 million. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 223.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.