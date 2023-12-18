Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

