Bridger Aerospace Group (BAER) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) is one of 175 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bridger Aerospace Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group’s peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bridger Aerospace Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridger Aerospace Group Competitors 794 4738 9642 250 2.61

Profitability

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridger Aerospace Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group -94.73% N/A -22.74% Bridger Aerospace Group Competitors -26.40% -196.89% -8.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $66.71 million -$42.12 million -33.28 Bridger Aerospace Group Competitors $15.07 billion -$8.29 million -10.82

Bridger Aerospace Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bridger Aerospace Group peers beat Bridger Aerospace Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 21 planes. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

