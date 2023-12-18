Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

BFAM opened at $91.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $98.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,446.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,446.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $693,367. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.