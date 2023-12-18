British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £151.33 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter acquired 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £151.33 ($189.97).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Simon Carter bought 45 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £147.60 ($185.29).

On Monday, October 16th, Simon Carter acquired 48 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($188.00).

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 409.30 ($5.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 336.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 327.68. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -355.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.50. British Land Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 522.30 ($6.56).

British Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a GBX 12.16 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $11.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

BLND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.14) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.08) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 382.50 ($4.80).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

