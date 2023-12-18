Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target at $23.83

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

In related news, President Michael L. Berger acquired 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,844.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.69. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $523.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

