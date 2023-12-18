Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) PT at GBX 2,140

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,140 ($26.86).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.87) to GBX 2,350 ($29.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Goodbody began coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.61) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.62) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.44) to GBX 2,400 ($30.13) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Group

Compass Group Stock Performance

Compass Group Increases Dividend

LON:CPG opened at GBX 2,086 ($26.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,790.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,852.50 ($23.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,250 ($28.25). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,065.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,068.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a GBX 28.10 ($0.35) dividend. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,733.33%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Group

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.73), for a total transaction of £11,869.50 ($14,900.20). In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.73), for a total transaction of £11,869.50 ($14,900.20). Also, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.30), for a total transaction of £28,330.90 ($35,564.78). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,040 shares of company stock worth $173,286,130. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.