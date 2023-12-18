Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) PT at GBX 2,140

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,140 ($26.86).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.87) to GBX 2,350 ($29.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Goodbody began coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.61) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.62) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.44) to GBX 2,400 ($30.13) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Group
Compass Group Stock Performance
Compass Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a GBX 28.10 ($0.35) dividend. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,733.33%.
Insider Transactions at Compass Group
In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.73), for a total transaction of £11,869.50 ($14,900.20). In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.73), for a total transaction of £11,869.50 ($14,900.20). Also, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.30), for a total transaction of £28,330.90 ($35,564.78). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,040 shares of company stock worth $173,286,130. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Compass Group Company Profile
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.