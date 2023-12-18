Brokerages Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Price Target at $39.45

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $366,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $107,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $724,153,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $366,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,730,094 shares of company stock worth $2,105,320,185 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.