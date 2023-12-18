Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Target Price at $144.27

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after buying an additional 583,069 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 428,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $144.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

