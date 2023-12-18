Brokerages Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Price Target at GBX 3,210

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,210 ($40.30).
DPLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,500 ($43.94) to GBX 3,800 ($47.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, November 20th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,263.74%.
In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,350 ($42.05), for a total value of £737,000 ($925,182.02). 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.
