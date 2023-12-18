Brokerages Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Target Price at $41.60

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

GMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

