Brokerages Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT at $22.33

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of IBEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

IBEX stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. IBEX has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $334.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.68.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.65 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IBEX by 7.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 24,508 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

