Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Price Target at $35.10

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 98,059.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,365,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

