Brokerages Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target at $124.00

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,572,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Nestlé by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $106.81 and a 12 month high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

