Brokerages Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target at $124.00

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.
NSRGY opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $106.81 and a 12 month high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
