Brokerages Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target at $17.30

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $486,700. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $693,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 374.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 972,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $442,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

