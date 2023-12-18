Brokerages Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) PT at $31.56

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,339 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $62,170.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 332,774 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,132.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,339 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $62,170.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 332,774 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,132.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 125,223 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,309,643.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,726,455.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,889,054 shares of company stock worth $50,454,525. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

