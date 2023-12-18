Brokerages Set The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) PT at $102.80

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Toro by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Toro by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Toro by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,246,000 after acquiring an additional 757,641 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTC stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

