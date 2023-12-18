Brokerages Set Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Target Price at $20.64

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.64.

MODG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 792,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,296.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,775 shares of company stock valued at $228,773. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,629,000 after acquiring an additional 167,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,657,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,472,000 after acquiring an additional 172,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.