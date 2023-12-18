Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goodbody raised shares of Bunzl to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.17) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.64) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.52).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,113 ($39.08) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,964.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,915.38. The stock has a market cap of £10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,146.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.44. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,680 ($33.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,226.48 ($40.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24.

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($37.16), for a total value of £145,128.80 ($182,185.29). 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

