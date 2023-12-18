C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $28.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 20.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in C3.ai by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AI opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.61.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

