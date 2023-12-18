California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Update

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
California First Leasing Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CFNB opened at $16.50 on Monday. California First Leasing has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08.
About California First Leasing
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than California First Leasing
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.