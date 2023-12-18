California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Update

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

California First Leasing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFNB opened at $16.50 on Monday. California First Leasing has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

